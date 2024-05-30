Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 10 richest candidates in seventh phase

Nine hundred and four candidates across 57 parliamentary constituencies in eight states and Union Territories are competing in the final phase of the 2024 general elections, scheduled for Saturday, June 1. We list the top ten richest candidates in the seventh phase, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) data.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 08:51 IST
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 08:51 IST

Former Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Punjab's Bathinda seat, Harsimrat Kaur Badal has declared her total assets -- worth Rs 198 crore --and is the richest candidate in the seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Credit: PTI

The second richest candidate is Baijayant Panda, contesting from Odisha's Kendrapara under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. Panda has declared total assets worth Rs 148 crore.

Credit: PTI

BJP's Sanjay Tandon secured third place with assets worth Rs 111.51 crore.

Credit: PTI

The royal face from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh -- Vikramaditya Singh --revealed a net worth of about Rs 100.51 crore and ranks fourth in the list.

Credit: PTI

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is making her political debut as a BJP candidate in Himachal Pradesh, stood fifth on the list with an estimated net worth of Rs 91 crore.

Credit: PTI

With an asset of over Rs 82 crore, Avisek Anand Jha from Jharkhand features sixth on the list, as per ADR report.

Credit: ECI

Seventh in the list is BJP's Nishikant Dubey from Jharkhand. He has disclosed a net worth of approximately Rs 74 crore.

Credit: X/@nishikant_dubey

Rashtriya Samaj Dal (R) candidate from Himachal Pradesh, Dev Raj Bhardwaj has secured eighth position with net worth of approximately Rs 68 crore.

Credit: ECI

Former MoS, External Affairs, Government of India, Preneet Kaur of BJP has assets worth Rs 60 crore and ranks ninth on the list.

Credit: X/@preneet_kaur

Punjab's INC candidate Sukhpal Singh Khaira rounds off the top ten list with an asset of approximately Rs 50 crore.

Credit: X/@SukhpalKhaira

Published 30 May 2024, 08:51 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsKangana RanautLok Sabha electionsVikramaditya SinghINCNishikant DubeyPreneet KaurHarsimrat Kaur BadalBaijayant PandaLok Sabha Elections 2024

