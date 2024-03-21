Lok Sabha elections: Congress panel meets to finalise candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, J&K

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari and J&K unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani were present in the meetings held for their respective states. Also, the AICC state in-charges -- Avinash Pande (UP), Jitendra Singh (MP) and Bharatsinh Solanki were also present when candidates for their respective states were discussed.

The meeting of the CEC was attended by former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary K C Venugopal and other members of the panel.

However, Rahul Gandhi, who is also a member of the panel, was not present.

Sources said the party's third list would be out "very soon".

This is the third straight day when the Congress' CEC is holding its meeting.

The CEC on Wednesday had deliberated on the candidates for the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The Congress has so far announced 82 candidates in two lists for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls beginning April 19.