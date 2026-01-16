<p>As the uncertainty over Bangladesh's participation in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-world-cup">T20 World Cup </a>2026 continues, an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icc">International Cricket Council (ICC)</a> delegation is likely to travel to Bangladesh in a few days for a final round meeting with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh-cricket-board">Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB</a>).</p><p>As reported by ANI news agency, this development follows the video conference meeting between the BCB and the ICC, which was held to discuss the Bangladesh's participation in the marquee T20I event to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.</p><p>BCB were represented bt its President Aminul Islam, Vice Presidents Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Director and Chairman of the Cricket Operations Committee, Nazmul Abedeen, and Chief Executive Officer, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury in the video conference meeting.</p><p>Notably, Bangladesh's visit to India for their T20 WC fixtures is uncertain as of now, with the BCB putting forth a request to the ICC to relocate its matches outside India due to keeping "safety, security concerns" of players in mind. </p>.BCB removes its director Najmul Islam from key post after players revolt, BPL games postponed.<p>It is presumed that during the discussions, the BCB reaffirmed its decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns.</p><p>This came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release pacer Mustafizur from their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 squad following the diplomatic stand-off between the two Asian neighbours.</p>.<p>Bangladesh cricket has plunged into a turmoil with the crisis-ridden BCB staring at the prospect of its flagship T20 league coming to a halt after senior national players revolted against it for not sacking director Najmul Islam for his disparaging comments against them even though the BCB removed him as head of its finance committee.</p><p>Despite the removal of Najmul from the key BCB post, two matches of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) scheduled to be held on Thursday (January 15) were postponed.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>