Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with money

Once the legislation is passed by both Houses of Parliament, offering or facilitating online money gaming will be punishable by imprisonment of up to 3 years and/or a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 15:13 IST
Published 20 August 2025, 15:13 IST
India NewsLok SabhaRajya SabhaOnline gaming

