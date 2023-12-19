Lok Sabha passes Bill to give immediate effect to customs, excise duty proposals in Budget

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill that seeks to give immediate effect to the changes in customs and excise duties announced in the Budget.

The House after a brief discussion on the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill 2023, passed the Bill by voice vote.

Jayant Sinha (BJP) and B V Satyavathi (YSRCP) participated in the brief discussion on the Bill which is aimed at curbing speculative activities following changes in customs and excise duties in the Budget.

Moving the Bill for passage, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 seeks to obtain the authority from Parliament to provisionally levy and collect the newly imposed or increased duties of customs and excise for 75 days.