<p>New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Monday paved way for election of two members of the House to the council of the I<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=iisc%20">ndian Institute of Science </a>(IISc), Bengaluru by adopting a resolution moved by the government.</p><p>Union Education Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dharmednra%20pradhan"> Dharmendra Pradhan </a>moved the motion seeking election of two members of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=lok%20sabha">Lok Sabha</a> to the council of the IISc, a premier institution imparting science education.</p>.Government seeks Lok Sabha nod for Rs 41,455 crore net extra spending in FY26.<p>Amid protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union territories, Pradhan moved the resolution which was passed by a voice vote.</p><p>The IISc Council is a governing authority that plays a key role in the institute's administration and strategic development, focusing on strengthening infrastructure, capabilities, and global collaborations.</p><p>The Council includes nominees from Central government, Karnataka government, Tata Trusts, UGC, AICTE, Association of Indian Universities and members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, among others.</p>