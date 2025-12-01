Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
India’s quiet deregulation is a relief to its friends

India’s quiet deregulation is a relief to its friends

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, the finance ministers he appointed tended to raise tariff rates marginally every year, reversing a decades-long trend toward greater openness.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 10:01 IST
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 10:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Indian newsTradeOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us