Lok Sabha Results 2024: PM Modi addresses workers and supporters at BJP HQ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the party workers and supporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on tuesday evening. At his speech, he said that the BJP-led NDA will form its third successive government and that it is the victory of resolve of Viksit Bharat, of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' and of strong faith of people in India's Constitution.
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 16:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters upon his their arrival for a meeting at the party headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes victory sign during a meeting at the party headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President JP Nadda during a meeting at the party headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a warm welcome by the supporters on his arrival at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Supporters wave the party flag during the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at BJP headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah flash victory signs during a meeting at the party headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a meeting at BJP headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

