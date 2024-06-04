Lok Sabha Results 2024: PM Modi addresses workers and supporters at BJP HQ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the party workers and supporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on tuesday evening. At his speech, he said that the BJP-led NDA will form its third successive government and that it is the victory of resolve of Viksit Bharat, of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' and of strong faith of people in India's Constitution.