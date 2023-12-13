Lok Sabha security breach: Intruder was guest of BJP MP Pratap Simha

Following the security breach at the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, MP Danish Ali said that he apprehended the intruder inside the House. He also reported discovering a pass on the intruder, indicating that he was a guest of BJP MP Pratap Simha, who represents Mysuru.
Two men jumped down from the gallery and hurled gas-emitting objects, triggering panic among those in attendance during the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament.
The incident occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack that left nine dead. Several MPs spoke about the breach of security while the House had been briefly adjourned after the incident. Upon resumption, Speaker Om Birla noted that the intruders had been detained and the smoke was not a cause of concern.
