Lok Sabha session: I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs to hold 'Constitution march' to Parliament ahead of swearing-in

New Delhi: Ahead of their swearing in, all the I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs will gather at the Gandhi Statue in Parliament on Monday and march to Lok Sabha holding a copy of the Constitution, in what is seen as a message to the Modi government.

The MPs from the Opposition bloc will gather at 10:45 am for the march.

Sources said all MPs will march to the Parliament building with the Constitution, a campaign theme for the Opposition in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.