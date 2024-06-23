Lok Sabha session: I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs to hold 'Constitution march' to Parliament ahead of swearing-in

New Delhi: Ahead of their swearing in, all the I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs will gather at the Gandhi Statue in Parliament on Monday and march to Lok Sabha holding a copy of the Constitution, in what is seen as a message to the Modi government.
The MPs from the Opposition bloc will gather at 10:45 am for the march.
Sources said all MPs will march to the Parliament building with the Constitution, a campaign theme for the Opposition in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
Prior to the joint programme, Congress MPs will hold a meeting at 10 am in Parliament to finetune its strategy.
The opposition campaign that the election was to save the Constitution claiming that the BJP is venturing to change it had a resonance with the electorate among other things, as BJP’s numbers dwindled to 240, which was 32 less than majority mark.
The I.N.D.I.A. bloc had used the BJP slogan ‘400 paar’ (beyond 400 seats) to turn the tables saying the saffron party was seeking such a mandate to rewrite the Constitution and do away with the quota regime.
Published 23 June 2024, 16:38 IST