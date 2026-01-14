Menu
Lokpal scraps corruption complaint against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Lucknow-based Thakur, who is also the national president of Azad Adhikar Sena party, had in May last year filed a complaint against Dubey alleging acquisition of disproportionate assets by him.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 11:27 IST
Published 14 January 2026, 11:27 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsLokpalNishikant Dubey

