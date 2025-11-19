Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Looking forward to hold discussions with friend Jaishankar': Australian Foreign Minister Wong arrives in Delhi

The Australian foreign minister is scheduled to meet Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House on Thursday.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 17:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 17:55 IST
India NewsS JaishankarIndia-Australia

Follow us on :

Follow Us