Home

Made entire nation proud: CJI Chandrachud congratulates ISRO for Chandrayaan-3's success

In a statement, he hailed team ISRO and the scientific community on the historic achievement.
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 14:53 IST

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday congratulated the team of ISRO engineers and scientists for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, saying the feat would herald new avenues in scientific research and discovery and would represent a milestone in the history of the nation.



"They have made the entire nation proud," the CJI said.

He further said that it gave him immense pride as a citizen to witness the remarkable landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.

"The success of the lunar mission places India in a select group of nations to successfully achieve a landing on the lunar surface. It is all the more significant because India is the only nation to have achieved a lunar landing on the South Pole of the moon," the CJI added.

(Published 23 August 2023, 14:53 IST)
India NewsISROMoonChandrayaan-3

