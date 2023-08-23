Made entire nation proud: CJI Chandrachud congratulates ISRO for Chandrayaan-3's success

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday congratulated the team of ISRO engineers and scientists for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, saying the feat would herald new avenues in scientific research and discovery and would represent a milestone in the history of the nation.
In a statement, he hailed team ISRO and the scientific community on the historic achievement.
"They have made the entire nation proud," the CJI said.
He further said that it gave him immense pride as a citizen to witness the remarkable landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.
"The success of the lunar mission places India in a select group of nations to successfully achieve a landing on the lunar surface. It is all the more significant because India is the only nation to have achieved a lunar landing on the South Pole of the moon," the CJI added.