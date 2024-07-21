11-year-old boy from MP dies during 'attempted suicide' stunt for social media reel

A minor boy died in Madhya Pradesh's Monera district while attempting a 'suicide' stunt for a social media reel.
Reportedly, on June 21, 11-year-old Karan Parmar was playing with his friends on an empty plot near his house after returning from school.
The incident took place when Karan and his friends were performing a risky stunt, on-camera, for a video they hoped would go viral on social media. In it, Karan pretended to hang himself with a rope. However, the pretend play turned all-too-real and fatal when the noose tightened by accident and Karan died of suffocation.
A few of Karan's friends, who were recording the video for the social media reel, soon realised that Karan had collapsed and fled the place. They even left the mobile phone, which had recorded Karan placing the rope around his neck, behind.
A per The Times Of India's report, people who passed by did not stop and intervene as they mistook it for child play until Karan collapsed.
Karan's family took him to the civil hospital in Ambah where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The Ambah police have taken possession of the phone and reportedly an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning. The police is investigating the case, including statements from witnesses.
