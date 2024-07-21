11-year-old boy from MP dies during 'attempted suicide' stunt for social media reel

A minor boy died in Madhya Pradesh's Monera district while attempting a 'suicide' stunt for a social media reel.

Reportedly, on June 21, 11-year-old Karan Parmar was playing with his friends on an empty plot near his house after returning from school.

The incident took place when Karan and his friends were performing a risky stunt, on-camera, for a video they hoped would go viral on social media. In it, Karan pretended to hang himself with a rope. However, the pretend play turned all-too-real and fatal when the noose tightened by accident and Karan died of suffocation.

A few of Karan's friends, who were recording the video for the social media reel, soon realised that Karan had collapsed and fled the place. They even left the mobile phone, which had recorded Karan placing the rope around his neck, behind.