Akhilesh Yadav dissolves Samajwadi Party's MP unit

Last Updated 15 January 2024, 19:35 IST

Bhopal: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday dissolved his party's Madhya Pradesh unit.

The entire unit under state president Ramayan Singh has been dissolved on the instructions of Yadav, SP national spokesperson Yash Bhartiya said.

"The district units were dissolved and 10 Lok Sabha in-charges have been removed from their posts," he added.

The SP failed to win a single seat in the 230-member Assembly, polls to which were held on November 17 and results were declared on December 3.

It had fielded candidates on 59 seats.

(Published 15 January 2024, 19:35 IST)
