Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter MP on March 2; Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshows, public meetings

Bhopal: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Madhya Pradesh on March 2 and the mass outreach programme, being held ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, will continue in the state till March 6, a party leader said on Tuesday.

Gandhi will hold a roadshow on March 2 after the yatra enters MP at Piprai in Morena district, state Congress vice president Rajiv Singh said.

Later in the day, the yatra will reach Gwalior city where the former Congress president will address a public meeting, he said.

On March 3, the yatra will resume from Gwalior with Gandhi's address to Agniveer ex-servicemen and reach Shivpuri after passing through different villages and towns.

On way to Shivpuri, Gandhi will interact with tribal community members in Mohkheda.

Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Shivpuri city and later reach Badarwas town, where he will address a public meeting. There will be an overnight halt of the yatra at Badarwas (Shivpuri district), Singh said.

On March 4, the yatra will resume from Miyana in Guna district and reach Raghogarh after passing through various villages.