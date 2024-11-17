Bhopal brothers kill sibling over ordering chicken for house party; mother tries to hide crime

<p>In a grim incident in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhopal">Bhopal’s </a>Bairagarh area, two brothers allegedly strangled their 22-year-old sibling, Anshul Yadav, following a dispute over bringing chicken home for a party. The incident took place on November 9 in Indira Nagar.</p><p>According to police, the accused brothers, Kuldeep and Aman, were intoxicated at the time of the altercation. Anshul reportedly insisted on hosting a party and bringing chicken into their vegetarian household, which led to an argument. The disagreement escalated, and the brothers allegedly used a rope to strangle him in a fit of rage.</p> .Woman tied up, husband murdered at home in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.<p>After the attack, the brothers, along with their mother Anita, rushed Anshul to the hospital, claiming he had fallen unconscious upon returning home. However, the police grew suspicious upon noticing rope marks on his neck. During questioning, Anita initially attempted to mislead investigators and also hid the rope used in the crime.</p><p>Speaking about the case, Bairagarh Police Station in-charge Kamaljeet Randhawa <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/bhopal-news/man-22-strangled-by-his-brothers-for-bringing-chicken-home-in-bhopal-7038497" rel="nofollow">told</a> <em>NDTV</em>, “The argument over non-veg food escalated, leading to the fatal attack. The mother has also been charged for trying to cover up the crime.” The accused have been arrested, and charges have been filed against them and their mother for culpable homicide and tampering with evidence.</p><p>The family, originally from Vidisha district’s Kheri village, works in a local shop in Bairagarh. Police revealed that frequent arguments among the brothers were fueled by addiction to alcohol and drugs, which contributed to the tragic incident.</p><p><em>Disclaimer: This article has been written by generative AI and has been reviewed and edited by the DH Web Desk.</em></p>