BJP seeks FIR against Digvijaya Singh for 'objectionable' term against party's MP chief V D Sharma

Bhopal: The BJP on Sunday sought registration of a case against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for allegedly using an objectionable term against the ruling party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief VD Sharma.

A delegation led by Bhopal BJP chief Sumit Pachauri met the local crime branch officials during the day seeking an FIR against Singh for alleged use of the term "napunsakta" (impotent or lacking masculinity).

"Singh had deliberately used the indecent word against Sharma, who is also Lok Sabha MP from Khajuraho, to tarnish his image and to provoke their cadre to launch an agitation to disturb law and order during the ongoing Ganeshotsav. We have sought case against Singh under sections 356, 356 (1) and 352 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," Pachauri said.