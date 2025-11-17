Menu
india madhya pradesh

Brother of Al Falah University chairman arrested in MP fraud case

Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui, accused of orchestrating a large-scale financial fraud in MP's Mhow 25 years ago, was arrested from Hyderabad on Sunday, an official said.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 09:12 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 09:12 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya Pradesh

