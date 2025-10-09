Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Centre defers forest diversion for irrigation project in MP's Sheopur over pending Project Cheetah nod

The proposed project area falls within the landscape of the Kuno National Park, where cheetahs were translocated from Africa starting September 2022.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 10:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 10:13 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradeshcheetah

Follow us on :

Follow Us