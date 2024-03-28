Day 7 of Bhojshala survey: ASI team digs trenches

Dhar (MP): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team on Thursday dug trenches at the Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex as the court-mandated survey of the site continued on the seventh day.

Ashish Goyal, Gopal Sharma and Abdul Samad, representing Hindus and Muslims, accompanied the ASI team during the survey at the complex in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on March 11 instructed ASI to conduct a 'scientific survey' of the complex within six weeks. The complex is believed to be a temple of Goddess Vagdevi by Hindus and Kamal Maula Mosque by Muslims.