Delhi-Bengaluru Air India flight diverted to Bhopal after technical snag, makes safe landing

The flight (AIC 2487, A320 Neo, VT-EXO) was diverted to Bhopal airport after a warning was reported in the cargo hold of the plane.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 18:30 IST
Published 03 November 2025, 18:30 IST
