Five dead, 11 injured as truck rams into wedding procession in MP's Raisen

Raisen: Five people were killed and 11 injured after a truck allegedly overtaking from the wrong side ploughed into a wedding procession in the Sultanpur area of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Monday, a senior official said.

The procession had arrived from Anchalkheda in Hoshangabad district. The accident occurred at 10 pm near the Khamaria village, Raisen Collector Arvind Dubey told PTI.

The victims include labourers carrying lights as part of the procession, said Rajat Sarathe, the Sultanpur police station in-charge.