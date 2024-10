From 'Aaja, Aaja' to 'Bhaag, Bhaag': Trio instigates leopard in Madhya Pradesh, end up in hospital

'Aaja, Aaja, Aaja,' they could be heard calling the leopard in the video before the big cat actually pounced at them and the panic-stricken group started screaming "bhaag, bhaag" as they started running from the apex predator.