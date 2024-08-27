Gandhi Sagar not yet ready for cheetahs; Kuno continues to face prey, predator challenges

Madhya Pradesh has the maximum number of leopards in the country at 3,907 (up from 3,421 in 2018), according to the government's "Status of Leopards in India" report launched earlier this year.

In a steering committee meeting on June 18, Sanjay Raikhere, DFO Mandsaur, reported that there were 24 leopards in the 64 sq km enclosure being prepared for the new batch of cheetahs in Gandhi Sagar. According to sources, 15 leopards have been relocated from there so far.