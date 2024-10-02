Group of 22 who begged in Indore while staying in hotel sent back to Rajasthan

<p>Indore: Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city have sent a group of 22 people including 11 children who begged in the city back to their native place in Rajasthan.</p><p>The group stayed in a hotel here, said an official of the Women and Child Development Department on Wednesday.</p><p>"There were 11 children and as many women. They begged at different places in the city throughout the day and return to the hotel at night," he said.</p>.Indore announces cash reward of Rs 1000 for information on child beggars .<p>They were counselled before being sent back to their home state, the official added.</p><p>The operators of all hotels, lodges and other shelters in the city have been warned not to accommodate people involved in begging or they will face legal action, he said.</p><p>The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has started a pilot project to make ten cities in the country beggar-free. Indore is one of these cities and the local administration has banned begging in the city. </p>