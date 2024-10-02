Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Group of 22 who begged in Indore while staying in hotel sent back to Rajasthan

Indore is one of these cities and the local administration has banned begging in the city.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 15:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 15:42 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshIndore

Follow us on :

Follow Us