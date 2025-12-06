Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu CM flags off ship laden with rice and other relief material to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

The state government had extended a similar gesture when the island nation faced a severe economic crisis in May 2022.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 09:00 IST
India NewsSri LankaMK Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us