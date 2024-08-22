Indore court rejects woman's alimony plea after she fails to submit bank account and income details

Indore: A family court in Indore has rejected the claim of a 28-year-old woman for alimony from her estranged husband on the ground that she did not furnish clear details of her bank account and income to the court.

In her plea, the woman sought Rs 50,000 per month as maintenance from her husband, a travel agent, for herself and their three-year-old daughter after the couple separated in 2021, two years post their marriage.

Family court principal judge NP Singh on August 7 rejected the plea for alimony after hearing arguments from the petitioner and her husband citing a Supreme Court ruling.