Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Indore man kills wife for 8-year refusal to have sex: Police

The accused took her body to Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital and claimed she died after falling on her head at home due to a sudden increase in blood pressure, the DCP said.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 13:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 13:51 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us