<p>Indore: A man was arrested in Indore in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> for allegedly murdering his wife as she refused to have sex with him for the past eight years, a senior police official said on Monday.</p>.<p>The 40-year-old woman died on January 9 under Aerodrome police station limits, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani told PTI.</p>.<p>The accused took her body to Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital and claimed she died after falling on her head at home due to a sudden increase in blood pressure, the DCP said.</p>.<p>"However, the post mortem report stated the cause of death as strangulation. The deceased's husband broke down during questioning and confessed to the murder. The accused, a mechanic, has claimed his wife refused to have sex with him for the past eight years, which had caused anger," the official said.</p>.<p>He was arrested on Sunday and further probe into the case is underway, Lalchandani added. </p>