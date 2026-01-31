Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Indore traffic cop 'dances' his way down to constable's post for social media 'indiscipline'

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said that traffic police constable Singh was promoted as an officiating head constable in 2021 on the orders of the police headquarters.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 10:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 10:10 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshIndore

Follow us on :

Follow Us