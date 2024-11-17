Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Madhavrao Scindia's statue removed for road widening in MP; 2 NHAI officials among 4 suspended

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had issued directives to take strict action in this regard.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 02:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 02:37 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshStatueNHAIroad wideningSuspensionMadhavrao ScindiaOfficials suspended

Follow us on :

Follow Us