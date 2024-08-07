Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visits HAL, takes part in investors summit in Bengaluru

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, who is on a two-day whirlwind tour of Bengaluru, visited the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facility centre in Tech city on Wednesday.
During his visit, he familiarised himself with the manufacturing and operational processes of various aircraft and helicopters and observed the equipping and final assembly of HAL. He also gained insights into the manufacturing sequence of the LCA aircraft, including structural assembly, coupling, equipping, and testing stages.
He sat in the Tejas aircraft to understand its safety and combat capabilities.
The Chief Minister also explored the Dhruv helicopter, learning about its features from the pilot.
"The aircraft and defence equipment developed by HAL have significantly enhanced the capabilities of the Indian Navy, which is a source of pride for every Indian," he said after the visit.
While emphasing MP govenment's intention to establish an aerospace and defence development wing of HAL in the state, he said that his government is prepared to provide land and all necessary infrastructure swiftly through a single-window system.
Later, he also interacted with industrialists in a round table meeting during the two-day investors' summit road-show being organised in Bengaluru to woo investors.
The Chief Minister presented the government’s vision and innovations aimed at promoting investment, innovation, and sustainable development in Madhya Pradesh, an official press release said.
On Thursday, Yadav will hold one-on-one and round table meetings with industrialists to discuss innovations, investments, and development strategies, particularly focusing on global capacity centers, IT, and apparel sectors.
Published 07 August 2024, 14:50 IST