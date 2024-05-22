Madhya Pradesh Nursing College bribery case: CBI inspector Rahul Raj arrested, terminated from services

CBI Inspector Rahul Raj was arrested on Wednesday in the Madhya Pradesh Nursing College bribery case. He has been terminated from his services, PTI reported quoting officials.

The CBI probe into the nursing college scam in Madhya Pradesh revealed that its officers were allegedly collecting Rs 2-10 lakh from each institute to give favourable reports after inspection, the central probe agency has said.

The CBI FIR also named the directors and chairpersons of eight colleges offering nursing courses, as well as staff and middlemen who collected and delivered the bribes on behalf of the inspection teams.

Prior to this, the central probe agency had arrested a total of 13 persons, which also included the chairman of Indore-based R D Memorial College of Nursing and Pharmacy, Ravi Bhadoria, Director of Gwalior-based Bhaskar College of Nursing Jugal Kishor Sharma, Principal of Bhopal-based Bhabha University Jalpana Adhikari and Om Goswami of Pratyansh College of Nursing and Paramedical, Indore, they said.

More to follow...

(With PTI inputs)