Man accused of spitting on religious procession in MP gets bail five months after arrest

Justice Anil Verma of the Indore bench of the high court, while allowing Mansoori's bail plea said, "Considering all the facts and circumstances of the case, arguments advanced by counsel for the parties, nature and gravity of allegation as also taking note of the fact that complainant Sawan Lot has been examined before the trial court but he has turned hostile and did not support the case of prosecution and he has also denied his relevant portion of his FIR. Eyewitness Ajay Khatri also turned hostile and did not support the case of the prosecution."

"No T.I. (test identification) parade has been conducted by the investigating officer; investigation is over and charge sheet has been filed; applicant is not having any criminal background. In view of the above, I deem it proper to release the applicant on bail. Accordingly, without commenting on the merits of the case, the application is allowed," it said.