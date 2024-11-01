Home
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Man, two sons axed to death by kin over land dispute in Madhya Pradesh; 3rd son hurt

Differences over the harvesting of crops in their field led to the murders at Lalpur, about 50 km from the district headquarters.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 06:58 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 06:58 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya Pradesh

