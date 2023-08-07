Home
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP Man axes wife, neighbour to death on suspicion of love affair

The accused has been arrested under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 17:09 IST

A 35-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife and neighbour to death with an axe, suspecting them of having an affair, in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Kaina village, around 4 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The accused Ramgopal Kushwaha allegedly found his wife Anita (30) and their neighbour Ghanshayam Raikwar (35) in an objectionable position and attacked them with an axe at his house, Niwari Superintendent of Police Ankit Jaiswal told PTI.

Raikwar allegedly practiced witchcraft and carried out exorcisms. Anita would call him home to perform black magic on her, claiming that she was unwell, he said.

Kushwaha suspected the duo of having an affair and to catch them red-handed, he pretended to step out for work on Monday, the official said.

The accused hid nearby and saw Raikwar enter the house. He decided to go in after sometime and allegedly found the victims in an objectionable position, he said.

The accused attacked the victims with an axe lying nearby and killed them on the spot, the official said.

Kushwaha has been arrested under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

(Published 07 August 2023, 17:09 IST)
India NewsCrimeMadhya Pradesh

