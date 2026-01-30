Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Tirumala laddu row | CBI finds ghee was vegetable oil, not animal fat; Rs 234-crore scam unearthed

TTD procurement officials and plant inspection experts allegedly colluded, issuing favourable reports for ineligible firms in exchange for bribes like silver items, mobiles, and cash.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 22:42 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 22:42 IST
India NewsCBITirumalagheeLaddu

