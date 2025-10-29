<p>Burhanpur: Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district have suspended a government school teacher for "misconduct" following allegations that he was making students offer namaz under the pretext of practising yoga, officials said on Wednesday. </p><p>The suspended teacher, Jaboor Ahmed Tadvi, however, categorically denied the allegations and demanded an impartial investigation into the charges against him. </p><p>Some right-wing activists and parents of students alleged that Tadvi, who is a teacher at the government secondary school in Devhari village, about 15 kms from the district headquarters, makes students of grades 3 to 5 offer namaz under the pretext of yoga and Surya Namaskar. </p><p>District Education Officer Santosh Singh Solanki said that Tadvi was suspended on the charges of misconduct after an investigation was carried out based on a complaint from some parents and discussions with students. Tadvi, however, dubbed the allegations against him as "completely baseless". </p>.Congress leader Arun Yadav slams detention of two journalists from Madhya Pradesh over publication of 'fake news'.<p>"As per the fixed timetable, our school has a yoga class every day from 10.30 am to 11 am. I make the children practise yoga postures in this class based on a book on Surya Namaskar," he said. </p><p>Due to some misunderstanding, what the complainant is describing as students offering namaz is actually the yoga posture of "Shashankasana," in which the practitioner sits on the ground like a rabbit and bends with their hands extended forward, Tadvi added. </p><p>"An impartial investigation should be conducted into the allegations made against me," he demanded. Meanwhile, Ajit Pardeshi, district coordinator of the Hindu Jagran Manch, said that he has filed a complaint against Tadvi with the administration, demanding his dismissal and strict legal action against him. </p><p>According to Pardeshi, the primary school teacher was attempting to convert students to Islam by making them pray under the pretext of doing yoga and Surya Namaskar.</p>