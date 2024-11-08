Murder convict out on parole shot dead in Madhya Pradesh

<p>Gwalior: A 45-year-old man undergoing life imprisonment in a 2016 murder case and out of a parole was allegedly shot dead by two motorcycle-borne persons in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>Jaswant Singh Gill was shot dead on Thursday night when he was talking to someone on a motorcycle outside his house in Dabra area, about 40 km from the district headquarters, Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>"Gill came out of the jail on a parole on October 28," he said.</p>.<p>Gill's family said that his murder was a fallout of an old enmity.</p>.Class 12 student jumps to death in MP after objection over his taking selfies at school.<p>According to sources, the brother of the person whom Gill killed in 2016, came to Gwalior recently from Canada.</p>.<p>Singh said a case has been registered against two unidentified persons and they would be arrested soon.</p>.<p>A court had sentenced Gill to life imprisonment in the murder case.</p>.<p>A video of Gill's murder by the two accused have gone viral on social media.</p>