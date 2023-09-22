Home
OBC leaders to meet on Sept 23 to explore ways to seek reservation in women’s quota bill: Uma Bharti

The former Madhya Pradesh CM, however, has not shared details about the time and venue of the meeting of the OBC leaders on September 23.
Leaders from Other Backward Classes have agreed to a “big” meeting on Saturday to find ways to seek quota for OBCs in the just-cleared women’s reservation bill, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has said on X.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM, however, has not shared details about the time and venue of the meeting of the OBC leaders on September 23.

The bill to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the parliamentary nod on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha unanimously voted in its favour.

“Now, if a path is to be chalked out to raise the demand for another amendment for reservation for OBCs, a discussion (in that regard) was held with backward class leaders from in and around Bhopal. It was decided to call another big meeting on September 23,” she wrote on X, sharing pictures of those who were part of the meeting at her Bhopal residence.

Last year, Bharti took to the streets in her party-ruled MP expressing her unhappiness against the opening of liquor shops near public places. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government later tweaked its excise policy to discourage drinking. It also closed all the 'hathas' (small bars attached to liquor shops) across the state in one go.

Recently Bharti expressed her displeasure after she was apparently not invited to the launch of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Chitrakoot in Satna district on September 3.

