Officials focus on conservation as number of Noorjahan mango trees shrinks in Madhya Pradesh

'Merely 10 fruit-bearing trees of Noorjahan mangoes are left. We have not given up. We are trying to multiply their number to 200 in the next five years by plantation. We will not let this species become extinct,' said Dr R K Yadav, head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Alirajpur.