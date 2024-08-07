On 2-day visit to Bengaluru, MP CM Yadav to take part in investors' summit, to hold roadshow in Garden city

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav during his whirlwind tour of Bangalore to seek investment in space technology and IT sector from corporate houses in Karnataka will also hold a roadshow in the Garden city.
Yadav will interact with prospective investors at a 2-day summit in Bangalore on August 7 and 8. For the first time, Madhya Pradesh is actively seeking investments from space technology companies, marking a significant step towards integrating cutting-edge technologies into its development plans.
The summit aims to attract major players in the space technology sector, including Pixxel, Digantara, Galaxeye, SatSure, KaleidEO, and Sky Server. These companies offer advanced services such as satellite imagery and data analytics, which enhance global monitoring and data accuracy.
Additionally, they are developing technologies to monitor space pollution and orbital objects, thereby increasing space security. For instance, SatSure’s satellite imagery is particularly beneficial for the agricultural sector, while Pixxel specializes in building and operating small satellites for Earth observation.
Beyond space technology, CM Yadav will also engage with leaders in the IT sector, targeting companies like Cognizant, NASSCOM, Kyndril, Infosys, TCS, Vision Technology, SISA Infosec, Happiest Minds, Delta Capita, Neiman Marcus, and Movate. These discussions will focus on the establishment of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in Bhopal and Indore.
GCCs manage global operations and provide high-quality services in financial management, human resources, IT support, data analytics, and research. They also contribute to cost reduction and create local investment opportunities, boosting the economy and generating employment.
Yadav emphasizes that establishing GCCs will leverage the state's talent pool, enhancing the availability of skilled labour, and fostering technological innovation and entrepreneurship. These centres are expected to strengthen the local ecosystem and drive economic growth in Madhya Pradesh.
Additionally, the summit will explore investment opportunities in the garment industry, a sector with significant potential in Madhya Pradesh.
Yadav will discuss possibilities with leading apparel and textile companies such as Best Corp and Gokaldas, that are already investing in the state. Increased investment in the garment industry is projected to bolster the state’s economic condition and create new employment opportunities, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a prominent centre in the global garment sector.
Investors will be briefed on the various opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, including those in the IT sector, tourism, MSME, and the garment industry. The state's proactive approach aims to attract diverse investments, fostering comprehensive economic development.
Published 07 August 2024, 06:46 IST