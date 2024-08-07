On 2-day visit to Bengaluru, MP CM Yadav to take part in investors' summit, to hold roadshow in Garden city

Additionally, they are developing technologies to monitor space pollution and orbital objects, thereby increasing space security. For instance, SatSure’s satellite imagery is particularly beneficial for the agricultural sector, while Pixxel specializes in building and operating small satellites for Earth observation.

Beyond space technology, CM Yadav will also engage with leaders in the IT sector, targeting companies like Cognizant, NASSCOM, Kyndril, Infosys, TCS, Vision Technology, SISA Infosec, Happiest Minds, Delta Capita, Neiman Marcus, and Movate. These discussions will focus on the establishment of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in Bhopal and Indore.

GCCs manage global operations and provide high-quality services in financial management, human resources, IT support, data analytics, and research. They also contribute to cost reduction and create local investment opportunities, boosting the economy and generating employment.

Yadav emphasizes that establishing GCCs will leverage the state's talent pool, enhancing the availability of skilled labour, and fostering technological innovation and entrepreneurship. These centres are expected to strengthen the local ecosystem and drive economic growth in Madhya Pradesh.