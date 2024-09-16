Project Cheetah: Audit report flags 'lack of coordination' between Centre and Madhya Pradesh government

The audit report said, "There was no mention of cheetahs in this management plan... Therefore, the expenditure of Rs 44.14 crore incurred on Project Cheetah from 2021-22 to 2023-24 (till January 2024) was not in accordance with the approved management plan." According to the report, the auditors could not find any records clarifying "under whose instructions the cheetah reintroduction work began".