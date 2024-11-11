Home
Rape accused arrested after gunfight in Madhya Pradesh's Guna

The accused, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, suffered a gunshot wound on his leg in the encounter on Sunday evening, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Sinha told reporters.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 08:32 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 08:32 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya Pradesh

