State-run power discom gives out Rs 15 lakh reward to citizens for reporting electricity theft in Madhya Pradesh

After the company launched its app ‘V-Mitra’, 30,000 complaints were raised through it. Of these, 17,200 were verified, and irregularities were detected in 3,850 case.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 10:32 IST
Published 06 November 2025, 10:32 IST
