Teen drowns over Rs 10 bet in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen

The incident took place at 11am in Gorakhpur village under Deori police station limits, some 130 kilometres from the district headquarters, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 September 2024, 15:23 IST

Raisen: A 19-year-old man drowned in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday while trying to swim across a pond as part of a Rs 10 bet, a police official said.

"Deceased Harish Ahirwar was part of a group of three friends. They placed a Rs 10 bet to see who swims across fastest. Midway, Ahirwar drowned. His body was fished out at 3pm," Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kharpuse said.

Published 15 September 2024, 15:23 IST
