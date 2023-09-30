Home
Madhya Pradesh

Two IAF staffers drown in waterfall in Madhya Pradesh's Betul

The incident occurred when a group of nine IAF staffers went for a picnic at Dhanora Parasdoh, some 35 km from the Betul district headquarters.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 09:06 IST

Two airmen of the Indian Air Force drowned in a waterfall while they were on a picnic in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred when a group of nine IAF staffers went for a picnic at Dhanora Parasdoh, some 35 km from the Betul district headquarters, on Friday, an official said.

The staffers from the IAF's Amla station were on a picnic at Dhanora Parasdoh when two of them drowned while bathing in the waterfall, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Bhupendra Singh Maurya said.

Airmen Vishnudutt and Yogendra Dhakad, both in their early 20s, went missing in the waterfall. Rescuers reached the spot after being alerted and the bodies were fished on Saturday morning, he said.

(Published 30 September 2023, 09:06 IST)
India News Madhya Pradesh IAF Indian Air Force

