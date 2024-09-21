Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Two labourers killed after speeding bus rams into motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh

A police official said the bus was heading to Indore from Khargone, and the driver fled the spot after the accident.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 September 2024, 08:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Khargone (MP): Two labourers were killed when a speeding bus rammed into their motorcycle near a toll barrier in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near Nimgul village under the Mengaon police station area around 7 am, sub-inspector Narendra Solanki said.

A speeding bus hit the motorcycle from behind, killing Ravi Verma (22) and Sourabh Dabar (23), both labourers on their way to work in Nimgul village, he said.

The official said the bus was heading to Indore from Khargone, and the driver fled the spot after the accident.

The bus was impounded, and the bodies of the victims were sent for post-mortem, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2024, 08:24 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshRoad accident

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT