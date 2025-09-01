Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Woman tries to break ATM to fund education fees of nephew

Police traced and arrested the woman through a CCTV camera grab.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 16:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 16:53 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya Pradeshtheft

Follow us on :

Follow Us