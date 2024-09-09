Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

1 killed, 3 injured as 'drunk' driver crashes tempo into multiple vehicles in Pune

The incident took place at around 9.15 pm on Sunday on Paud Road in Kothrud area.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 September 2024, 06:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Pune: A 36-year-old woman was killed and three other persons were injured after a tempo, driven by a person allegedly in an inebriated condition, knocked down five vehicles in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 9.15 pm on Sunday on Paud Road in Kothrud area.

The accused driver, Ashish Pawar (26), has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, an official said.

According to the police, the accused, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, drove the tempo in a reckless and rash manner on Paud Road and hit four-five vehicles, including some two-wheelers.

"Gitanjali Amrale died in the incident while her husband Sambhaji Amrale and two others - Sahol Pite and Madhuri Dahotre - received serious injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital," an official from Alankar police station said.

Further probe is on into the incident, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2024, 06:38 IST
India NewsPuneAccidentdrivingInebriated

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT